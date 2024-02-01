Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $79.10 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

