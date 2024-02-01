Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.75.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $144.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,476,731 shares of company stock worth $203,443,220 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.