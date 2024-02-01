Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.19% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,378,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 279,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,689,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Shares of HERO stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.57.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.