Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.1 %

NXPI opened at $210.57 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.67.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

