Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 3,911 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 754.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,022,000 after buying an additional 1,178,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 722.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 435,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 382,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 363,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 271,846 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,091,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 227,033 shares during the period.

Shares of EELV opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $777.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

