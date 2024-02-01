Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $263,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

