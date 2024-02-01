New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $53 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $53,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

