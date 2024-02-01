Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $286,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $45.41 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

