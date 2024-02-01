38,637 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.