Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $436,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Clorox Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $145.27 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.64 and its 200-day moving average is $141.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

