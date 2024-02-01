Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 345.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,938 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of DoubleVerify worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,295.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

