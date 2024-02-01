Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Position Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southern Copper Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SCCO stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.28.
Southern Copper Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.
Southern Copper Company Profile
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
