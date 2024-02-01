Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.72 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Amundi acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

TNET stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $132,015.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $1,996,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

