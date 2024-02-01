Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 74,484 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2,249.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,484 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after buying an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,969 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.12.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

