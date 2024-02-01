Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases Shares of 11,697 iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOF. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $2,734,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $434,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $547,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

