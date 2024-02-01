Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in RTX were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RTX by 64.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,494 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

