Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,019 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPHQ stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

