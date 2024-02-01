Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.88 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Carvana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $62.59.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

