KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Holdings Lowered by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

