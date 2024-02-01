Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $9,043,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 43.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,652,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 501,486 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

ALLY opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.