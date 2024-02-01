Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 6,194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Shopify by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,821,000 after acquiring an additional 966,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

SHOP opened at $80.07 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

