Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $140.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HES. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

