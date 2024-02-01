Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $146.19.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

