Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $2.92 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.48 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.