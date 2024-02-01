Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $234.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.95.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

