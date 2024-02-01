Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 860,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 446,233 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

