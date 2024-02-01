Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 812 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $291.07 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day moving average of $243.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.