Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 97,895 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,883,000 after buying an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after purchasing an additional 365,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth $62,869,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 807.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.