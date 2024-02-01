Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,925,000 after buying an additional 77,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $594.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.85 and its 200-day moving average is $516.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

