Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,925,000 after buying an additional 77,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KLA stock opened at $594.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.85 and its 200-day moving average is $516.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.