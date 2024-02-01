Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,245 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,941,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ADC opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

