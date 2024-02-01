Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Snap by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $424,627.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $424,627.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,589 shares of company stock worth $3,586,463 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

