Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,813 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $869.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.54. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $884.00.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

