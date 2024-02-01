Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,311 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

