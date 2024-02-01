Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 20,185 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $187.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

