Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 41,751 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 252.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,751 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hologic by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hologic by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

