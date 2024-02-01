Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

