Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.12 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.