Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 746 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,319 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,830,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after buying an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.84 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.