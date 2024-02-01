Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 618,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

