Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 152.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 138,998 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 49.6% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 198.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 157,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

