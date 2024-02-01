Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $239.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.86. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

