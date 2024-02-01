Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $208.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.49 and its 200 day moving average is $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

