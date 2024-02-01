abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $17,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 33,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Stock Down 1.7 %

IT stock opened at $457.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

