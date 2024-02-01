Barclays PLC Has $74.98 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.45% of EQT worth $74,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,819,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EQT by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.