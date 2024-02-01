Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

