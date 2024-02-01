Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $432,000 Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

