Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,771 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of Dollar General worth $79,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Shares of DG stock opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $237.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

