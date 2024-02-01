Barclays PLC Has $91.01 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,488,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960,759 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.25% of Kinder Morgan worth $91,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

