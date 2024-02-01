Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 7,014 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,468,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,917,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after acquiring an additional 190,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

