Barclays PLC Acquires 1,821 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $84,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,092.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,008.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $923.81. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,100.00. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.